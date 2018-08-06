Reducing plastic

AN exhibition examining the importance of plastic reduction will be staged at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley from August 9 to September 2.

It features work from local schools and businesses and art sculptures made from plastics, including a chair made from melted milk bottles.

The film Bag It, a documentary about a man’s journey discovering how plastic can affect our health as well as the environment, will be shown.

The exhibition is being held in the museum’s community gallery from 10am to 5pm. Parking is free. For more information, call visit www.rrm.co.uk