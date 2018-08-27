Party’s celebrating a very Abbey ending

A FREE summer party is being held to celebrate the reopening of Reading’s Abbey Ruins — and everyone is invited.

The event, which takes place next Sunday (September 2) from 2pm to 5pm, is being jointly organised by three groups — the Friends of Reading Abbey, the Friends of Reading Museum and the Friends of Caversham Court Gardens.

Highlights of the afternoon will include entertainment from the Pangbourne Silver Band, the Shinfield Shambles Morris Group and the Rock Choir. There will also be a history trail for children, guided walks of the Abbey Ruins and a guest appearance by the Reading Between the Lines theatre group.

The party is being held in the dormitory of the newly reopened Abbey Ruins to celebrate the completion of the three-year £3.15 million Reading Abbey Revealed conservation project.

Reading mayor Cllr Debs Edwards will officially open proceedings at 2pm.

Refreshments in the form of afternoon teas served by the Ways & Means Trust will be on sale.