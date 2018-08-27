Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party’s celebrating a very Abbey ending

A FREE summer party is being held to celebrate the reopening of Reading’s Abbey Ruins — and everyone is invited.

The event, which takes place next Sunday (September 2) from 2pm to 5pm, is being jointly organised by three groups — the Friends of Reading Abbey, the Friends of Reading Museum and the Friends of Caversham Court Gardens.

Highlights of the afternoon will include entertainment from the Pangbourne Silver Band, the Shinfield Shambles Morris Group and the Rock Choir. There will also be a history trail for children, guided walks of the Abbey Ruins and a guest appearance by the Reading Between the Lines theatre group.

The party is being held in the dormitory of the newly reopened Abbey Ruins to celebrate the completion of the three-year £3.15 million Reading Abbey Revealed conservation project.

Reading mayor Cllr Debs Edwards will officially open proceedings at 2pm.

Refreshments in the form of afternoon teas served by the Ways & Means Trust will be on sale.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33