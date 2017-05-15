children at Denning Montessori School in Fawley enjoyed an outing to the Wonder Woods adventure playground at Stonor Park. They all had fun, transporting super soft sand and pumping water. Everyone enjoyed a picnic and hot drink in the café area. Principal Jenny Blain said: “We all had a great time enjoying this perfect local park and thank William Stonor for the kind invitation.” Pictured are Molly Swinglehurst and Fred Goldstone