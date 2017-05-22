Denning Montessori School in Fawley marked Japanese Children’s Day when pupil Rufus Kudos brought in his family flag to fly and show the other children. Children’s Day is a national holiday in Japan which takes place annually on May 5, the fifth day of the fifth month, and is part of Golden Week. The day is designed to respect children’s personalities and to celebrate their happiness. It was designated a holiday by the Japanese government in 1948 but has been a day of celebration in Japan since ancient times. Rufus is pictured with Molly Swinglehurst and school principal and founder Jenny Blain