Monday, 26 June 2017

Spray school

Spray school

Children from Denning Montessori Nursery and Forest School in Fawley visited Henley fire station in West Street and learned about the work of the fire service.

Pictured are Henry Vaughan helping to operate a hose and Fred Goldstone making his own cardboard fire engine

