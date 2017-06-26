Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes

VISITORS basked in the sunshine at the first Fawley village fete in three years on Saturday, writes David White.

Temperatures topped 30C at the event, which was held in a resident’s garden and attracted about 100 people.

Attractions included a dog show, a plant sale with produce grown by villagers, tombola, raffle and a Punch and Judy show. There were also games including welly wanging and a cherry pip spitting contest.

A children’s corner, run by Jenny Blain, proprietor of Denning Montessori School in Fawley, included a sponge-throwing game, where children could soak their dads.

The dog show featured several categories, including best trick, which was won by Ella Ronan and her Labradoodle Nina, and finest dog, which was won by Alex and Dave Bruce’s Labrador Baxter.

The fete raised £900 towards maintenance costs of St Mary the Virgin Church in the village.

Organiser David Napier said: “Everybody enjoyed themselves. It’s something we have done for many years and it does bring the people of the village together.

“It used to be every couple of years but the weather was particularly bad a couple of years ago and we missed one but this time it was extremely hot.

“Although it was a glorious day, I think quite a few people decided to stay at home and have an ice cream in their back garden.”