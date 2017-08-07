Growing up

Children at Denning Montessori School in Fawley who are moving on to “big school” had a special tea celebration with their teachers.

They all received certificates to celebrate their achievements.

Principal Jenny Blain said: “We all had a lovely afternoon. We would like to thank the leavers’ parents who bought the school some really wonderful new toys.

Also a special mention to George Austin, who missed the end of term events due to having chickenpox. We hope you are well, George, and have a great summer.”