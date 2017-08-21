Monday, 21 August 2017

children at Denning Montessori School in Fawley enjoyed their sports day. They took part in races including running, obstacle, balance and a fireperson race. They also jumped over cavallettis like horses and were awarded rosettes instead of medals. Principal Jenny Blain said: “This was our 25th sports day since I opened the school in September 1991 and we all had a fabulous day. All the children took part and had great fun and we all enjoyed a picnic after the races. Huge thanks to Nick and Wendy Sargent, who let us use their wonderful field with spectacular views.” Pictured above are, left to right, Grace Vaughan, Ella Tarling, Agatha Cowling- Rees, Orla Maher, Ben Tomlinson and Henry Coleman and, left, Orla receives her rosette from Jenny Blain

