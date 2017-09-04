Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Horsing about

Horsing about

William the Shetland pony visited the children during summer holiday club at Denning Montessori School in Fawley.

The children groomed William and learnt about how to care for him. Principal Jenny Blain said: “William was so gentle

Principal Jenny Blain said: “William was so gentle natured and was very happy about the children grooming him and stroking his mane. He looked perfect in our garden. A big thank-you to Lizzie Oseman, whose son Wilf attends the school, for bringing him.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33