Green tops

Children from Denning Montessori School in Fawley enjoyed a summer visit to Warburg Nature Reserve.

Warden Giles Alder and colleagues showed the children around and provided lots of lovely nature activities. Some of the children are pictured wearing the leaf crowns they made.

