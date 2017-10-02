Learning core values

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
Owner Nick Hay gave apple seeds to the children to plant to teach them about the lifecycle of the apple tree.
Children got to plant and water the seed. The organic orchard was planted in 2010 and in autumn apples can be bought from the orchard gate.
02 October 2017
