Learning core values

hildren from Denning Montessori School in Fawley visited The Orchard in Highlands Lane, Henley.

Owner Nick Hay gave apple seeds to the children to plant to teach them about the lifecycle of the apple tree.

Children got to plant and water the seed. The organic orchard was planted in 2010 and in autumn apples can be bought from the orchard gate.

