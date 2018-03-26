Pedal power raises charity cash
HUNDREDS of cyclists took part in the 12th annual ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
A CHARITY dog walk will be held on the Culden Faw estate tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 11am.
The Great British Dog Walk is one of 20 being held across the country in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
Dog owners are encouraged to bring their families and friends. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided.
Entry cost £12 per adult and children go free. Visit www.greatbritishdogwalk.org
