Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Remembering Bill, the school governor

ONE of the many anecdotes shared at the memorial service for Sir William McAlpine on Sunday came from Gregg Davies, headmaster at Shiplake College.

Sir William served as a governor of the school for 27 years and Gregg recalled his attendance at board meetings in front of hundreds of guests at the celebration of his life at Fawley Hill.

“When he came to board meetings I often thought he had fallen asleep,” Gregg said. “I thought I was getting away with things until he would saying something and be, as ever, sharp as a tack. 

“He was an incredibly challenging governor, you don’t want too many of those as a head.”

Gregg later sang I’ll Walk with God, by Mario Lanza, with pupil Robbie Rayne. Before starting, he said: “Bill was a supportive governor but he will be laughing now knowing I am going to attempt to sing.”

Meanwhile, as part of the family’s hospitality on Sunday guests were invited to enjoy a personalised bottle of champagne.

Each one had a label saying “Bill’s fizz” with a picture of Sir William on it.

It also included the Latin phrase “Si Monumentum Requiris Circumspice”, which translates to “if you seek his monument, look around”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33