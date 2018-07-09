Children’s sport day in beautiful surroundings

CHILDREN at Denning Montessori School in Fawley enjoyed sports day ina field in the village. They took part in six races, including fireperson races, jumping over cavaletti jumps and balance races.

Principal Jenny Blain said: “The children were fantastic in their races and we all enjoyed a picnic together on the field, admiring the stunning views.

“The parents then had the chance to explore the adjacent forest, where the children do their forest school activities.”

She is pictured giving Fred Goldstone his rosette and, right, Mei Adlem with hers.