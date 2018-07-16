Children learn about nature

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
Monday, 16 July 2018
CHILDREN from Denning Montessori School were joined by their parents and teachers for a visit to Warburg Nature Reserve.
The children learnt about the fauna and flora, guided by Giles Alder, the reserve warden.
They searched for mini beasts, took rubbings of tree bark and looked for wildflowers.
They also enjoyed walk, visited the bird hide and learned about the dangers of waste with a fun treasure hunt with the “treasure” being litter, hidden by Mr Alder.
Principal Jenny Blain said: “We have been visiting this hidden gem for many years. We would like to thank Giles for showing us around and connecting us with nature in such a beautiful place.”
Mr Alder is pictured talking to the children about keeping the reserve tidy.
