International surgeon on the cutting edge
PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz is a top international surgeon operating in Reading. One of only a few UK trauma ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
03/04/2017
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids. It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure.
As our patients will tell you, we are quite simply, the very best. When it comes to your skin, why should you want to settle for less? For
advice or to arrange a free consultation, please call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 — or visit our website at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
International surgeon on the cutting edge
PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz is a top international surgeon operating in Reading. One of only a few UK trauma ... [more]
Exercises aimed at active older adults
ZUMBA gold is perfect for active older adults who would like to take part in a group exercise class ... [more]
A simple eyelid op can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...
Programme Administrator x2 (Executive Education)
Location LONDON
Programme Administrator x 2 (Executive Education) Henley Business School Greenlands, Henley £18,940 - £23,164 Ref: ...