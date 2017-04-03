Monday, 03 April 2017

Exercises aimed at active older adults

ZUMBA gold is perfect for active older adults who would like to take part in a group exercise class at a lower intensity.

It introduces easy-to-follow moves set to Latin music and focuses on all elements of fitness: cardiovascular, balance flexibility, range of motion and co-ordination.

Classes are also suitable for new mums (babies welcome) who are getting back into fitness or those recovering from injury.

Chair-based Zumba gold is also available for those with restricted movement.

Classes are held every Wednesday at Henley Rugby Club from 11.45am to 12.30pm.

Tutor Sally Higgins says: “I am level two-qualified in ETM [exercise to music] and a level three-qualified personal trainer.

“I also teach regular zumba classes and a new programme called VeraFlow which is a dance-based stretch/flexibility class involving standing and floorwork, ending with a relaxing mindfulness section. Visit www.veraflow.com to find a class near you. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in with us.”

For more information, call Sally on 07917 818369 or visit www.sallyhiggins.zumba.com

