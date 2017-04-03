Exercises aimed at active older adults

International surgeon on the cutting edge
PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz is a top international surgeon operating in Reading. One of only a few UK trauma ... [more]
ZUMBA gold is perfect for active older adults who would like to take part in a group exercise class at a lower intensity.
It introduces easy-to-follow moves set to Latin music and focuses on all elements of fitness: cardiovascular, balance flexibility, range of motion and co-ordination.
Classes are also suitable for new mums (babies welcome) who are getting back into fitness or those recovering from injury.
Chair-based Zumba gold is also available for those with restricted movement.
Classes are held every Wednesday at Henley Rugby Club from 11.45am to 12.30pm.
Tutor Sally Higgins says: “I am level two-qualified in ETM [exercise to music] and a level three-qualified personal trainer.
“I also teach regular zumba classes and a new programme called VeraFlow which is a dance-based stretch/flexibility class involving standing and floorwork, ending with a relaxing mindfulness section. Visit www.veraflow.com to find a class near you. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in with us.”
For more information, call Sally on 07917 818369 or visit www.sallyhiggins.zumba.com
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking temporary maternity cover for our Account Management team Candidates ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on-Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business ...
Programme Administrator x2 (Executive Education)
Location LONDON
Programme Administrator x 2 (Executive Education) Henley Business School Greenlands, Henley £18,940 - £23,164 Ref: ...