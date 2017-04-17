Balanced exercises in safe and supportive positions

It's time to get to grips with your glycaemic index...
PILATES ABC Henley uses gentle exercises suitable for all age groups and abilities.
Positions are safe and supportive and help reduce injuries.
The workouts use all muscle groups and aid clients to become leaner, more poised and more flexible.
“I am lucky to have such a fulfilling job,” says teacher Alyth Yealland. “The changes in my clients’ posture and movement over time speak for themselves.”
Pilates complements daily sports activities and helps better performance.
It also reinforces the bond between mind and muscle which in turn helps clients activate their deep core stability muscles.
Private sessions are available for those who prefer individual attention or who want to work on specific areas as well as group matwork sessions for ages five to 80-plus.
Classes are kept small to ensure everyone receives the attention they merit.
Benefits include improved breathing, deep muscle toning, alleviating joint and back pain, boosting sports performance, improved co-ordination and relaxation.
Classes are also held for antenatal and postnatal clients and people suffering with dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis. Pilates ABC classes run in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common.
A free group matwork taster is available. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk
