Are your clothes hurting your back? Try our top tips

WOMEN may be used to hearing that high heels can be a source of back problems, but did you know that other articles in your wardrobe may be doing your body more harm than good?

If you are suffering from back aches perhaps wearing or carrying the following items could be part of the problem.

Skinny jeans

This popular fashion trend may be cute and comfy but new research says that tight jeans may restrict movement in the hips and knees, interrupting proper body posture.

Backless shoes

Wearing sandals without a back on them can lead to problems as you will find you end up walking differently than you normally would. This will also affect your knees, hips and spine.

Oversized bags/backpacks

Men, women and children who carry heavy bags or backpacks every day can develop back problems.

Having the weight on one side of the body causes spinal problems and a heavy weight on the back causes strain on the neck, shoulders and back through a hunched posture. A good rule of thumb is to do your best to make sure your bag is no more than 10 per cent of your body weight and that it is not carried to one side.

Live a healthier life by exercising regularly, and keep your body adjusted to help maintain optimal health and restore balance to your nervous system.

