Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Therapist tackles root causes of anxiety, not just the symptoms

AWARD-winning cognitive hypnotherapist Fiona Nicolson specialises in working with anxiety and stress, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a lack of self-belief or confidence and relationship issues.

She uses a range of cutting-edge therapeutic techniques to help free clients from the issues that are holding them back from living the lives they want.

“Many clients think that their anxiety is the actual problem,” explains Fiona, “so it can help to know that my individually tailored approach uses a range of proven therapeutic techniques including hypnotherapy, NLP and Eye Movement Integration (EMI) to gently but clearly identify and respond to the actual root causes of the anxiety rather than just generically treating the symptoms.”

One of Fiona’s clients, DB, said: “As a therapist, Fiona is patient and non-judgmental over extremely sensitive issues and absolutely excellent at pinpointing and helping me resolve the past mental blocks I've been trying to overcome.”

Fiona runs hypnotherapy clinics in Henley and London’s Harley Street and has featured on BBC Radio. She is a published author on the topics of anxiety and trauma and writes for The Hypnotherapy Journal.

Fiona offers a free 15-minute confidential telephone chat to answer any questions you may have. Call her on 07920 054292 or visit www.fionanicolson.com

