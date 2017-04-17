Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Learn all about massage with us

Learn all about massage with us

THE Tonic School of Massage is a Henley-based training provider specialising in the development and education of massage.

Our success is built on our commitment and passion for excellence.

Since 2009 we have been offering our highly successful diploma in holistic massage, anatomy, physiology and pathology. This is a part-time course of study held over weekends, making it ideal for anyone in full-time employment and wishing to gain a massage qualification.

It is designed for the complete beginner or health-related professionals looking to add wider scope to their expertise.

We believe the only way to achieve a high standard of teaching and learning is to keep group sizes to a maximum of 10 students. Close supervision and guidance can then be given throughout the training, enabling each student practitioner to learn the more technical hands-on skills, as well as feeling confident with the theoretical component.

Our next course begins on Friday, May 5. For more information and to book, visit www.tonicmassage.co.uk

In the meantime, the Tonic School of Massage is delighted to announced that our Tonic MindBody treatment room will open every weekend from mid-May. Book now for deep tissue, stretch massage, and Thai foot massage. For more information, email celines@tonicmassage.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

chef required

Location SUDBURY

CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes some weekends To ...

 

day and night careers

Location Reading

Outstanding Care Home has vacancies for Day and Night Carers No experience necessary, but a caring and compassionate ...

 

Financial Controller

Financial Controller for Henley based Anglo-Italian Technology Company 20-25 Hours a week, flexible working Hands on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33