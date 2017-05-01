Are wardrobe choices hurting your back?

WOMEN may be used to hearing that high heels can be a source of back problems, but did you know that other articles in your wardrobe may be doing your body more harm than good? If you are suffering from back aches, perhaps wearing or carrying the following items could be part of the problem....

l Skinny jeans. This popular fashion trend may be cute and comfy but new research says that tight jeans may restrict movement in the hips and knees, interrupting proper body posture.

l Backless shoes. Wearing sandals without a back on them can lead to problems as you will find you end up walking differently than you normally would, affecting your knees, hips and spine.

l Oversized bags/backpacks. People who carry heavy bags or backpacks every day can develop back problems. A good rule of thumb is to do your best to make sure your bag is no more than 10 per cent of your body weight and that it is not carried to one side.

