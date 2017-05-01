Monday, 01 May 2017

Discover the positive effects of meditation

OVER the past few decades, meditation has acquired universal recognition for its numerous positive effects.

What makes Heartfulness meditation unique is the addition of an element known as pranahuti or yogic transmission. The five-minute relaxation can be used as a preliminary or standalone technique and is especially effective with children.

Meditation is individual and each of us may have different motivations for practising it. Heartfulness meditation can be used by anyone — for many people the experience is so convincing that no further proof or understanding is necessary.

You can test this method by meditating first without transmission, then using the same technique.

To learn more about this method please go to www.heartfulness-uk.org or come to one of our demonstrations. There are also three online video masterclasses in meditation running on April 29 and 30 and May 1.

