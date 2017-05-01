Natalie's set to share her slimming secrets

A HENLEY slimmer who transformed her life by losing nine stone is using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight-loss dreams too.

Natalie Bushell joined her local Slimming World group in Henley 22 months ago and dropped an incredible nine stone, equivalent to 57 kilos.

Now, she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight-loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

After being a member of the group herself, members are getting ready to welcome Natalie as their new consultant, when she takes over the running of the group on Tuesday, May 9. She said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member I never dreamed I would end up helping other people to lose weight, but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing nine stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost nine stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.”

Natalie’s Slimming World group will be held at Henley Hockey Club every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm from Tuesday, May 9.

To sign up, either pop along on the night or call Natalie on 07546 844871.

For more information, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.