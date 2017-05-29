'Without him I wouldn't have bowled again'

JOHN SMITH of Tilehurst, aged 73 and secretary of the Prospect Park Bowls Club, was in so much pain that he was struggling to sleep — let alone play his beloved game of bowls.

He said: “Over a long period of football, running and wear and tear, my knees became really painful.

“I was referred to Professor Ali Ghoz, who replaced both my knees.

“From the very first meeting with him you are put at ease and he explains to you exactly what will happen and that there is a small chance of complications, which I found refreshingly honest.

“When the operation was finished I found his concern and interest in my rehabilitation both professional and caring. I’m not a ‘champion’ bowler, but without his skill I do not think that I would have been able to even play again.”

Professor Ghoz is a top international trauma and orthopaedic surgeon operating in both London and Reading. Born in Egypt and sent to international schools, he has risen to be one of only a handful of surgeons in the UK who specialise in computer-aided surgery.

This “precision surgery” approach significantly reduces pain and healing time and is used successfully by him for knees and hips.

Professor Ghoz says: “I specialise in minimally invasive custom-made bespoke hip and knee surgery with an emphasis on computer-guided surgery and precision surgery.”

The professor has clinics at the London Orthopeadic Clinic at 79 Wimpole Street.

Closer to home, he can also be found at the Spire Dunedin Hospital in Bath Road, Reading, and at the Berkshire Independent Hospital in Wensley Road, Reading.

For more information, visit www.professoralighoz.co.uk