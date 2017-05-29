Highly qualified surgeon on the doorstep

PROFESSOR Ali Ghoz MB BCh MSc (Oxon) FRCS (T&O) MRCS(Eng) MRCS(Ed) is a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon specialising in top hip and knee surgery with a special interest in revision hip and knee surgery.

He also has extensive experience in primary hip replacement, anterior hip replacement, muscle-sparing anterior hip replacement, hip resurfacing arthroplasty, partial knee replacement, total knee replacement and knee arthroscopic surgery and soft tissue knee reconstruction surgery.

Professor Ghoz also specialises in carpal tunnel release and trigger finger release.

He is one of only a handful of surgeons in the country who can offer this computer-aided top-level precision surgery.

The healing benefits are quite fast and quite remarkable and we are lucky enough to have him operating within our area.

A resident of Windsor, Professor Ghoz has clinics at the London Orthopaedic Clinic at 79 Wimpole Street, but can also be found at the Spire Dunedin Hospital in Bath Road, Reading, and at the Berkshire Independent Hospital in Wensley Road, Reading.

Professor Ghoz hit the headlines last year when he carried out pioneering knee surgery on Jacqueline Baxter, a retired cleaner who had been at risk of losing her leg. She said afterwards: “It is absolutely marvellous — I really had no pain after I came out of the operation and it has changed my life for the better.”

Known for his friendly, approachable and easygoing manner, Professor Ghoz is also a reviewer on the British Bone and Joint Journal and is an advanced trauma life support (ATLS) instructor.

He is a medical student examiner and teaches international courses, including the prestigious Oxford University Miller Orthopaedic Review course.

He can be contacted via www.professoralighoz.co.uk — or call his PA Jenni Smith on 07858 327872.