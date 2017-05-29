Monday, 29 May 2017

Karate is a great discipline for former PC

MY name is Jazz McLearie and I’m currently a second dan in karate.

I run local clubs which are affiliated to the Karate Union of Great Britain.

Karate has been a great discipline for me and my family. Both my daughters are now black belts. Could you imagine saying that to your friends and family? “Yes, I have a black belt in karate!”

But it takes hard work and determination to get one.

When learning karate it will help with fitness and
co-ordination and it brings a sense of achievement as our belt system will keep you motivated. My experience as a secondary school teaching assistant, together with my former role as an officer with Thames Valley Police, further enhances my ability to instil the skills and discipline of Shotokan karate.

I also believe you are not just joining a club but you become part of a family of people who want to achieve the same goals. Want to know more? Come along to a class and have a free try-out. To train once a week costs £25 per month. Training twice a week costs £45 per month.

Classes run at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays and Nettlebed Village Club on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, see the advert below or call Dan on 07891 511788.

