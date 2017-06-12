A YOGA, dance and wellbeing festival is being held for the third year running at Braziers Park near Ipsden later this month.

Om & Bass, which runs from June 23 to 25, is the brainchild of Rachel Cox, who staged the first event in 2015 for 200 people.

This year she and fellow festival organiser and yoga teacher Lewis Cutler are expecting around four times that number to attend from the Friday to the Sunday.

A former city lawyer who at one point worked for the “magic circle” firm Allen & Overy, Rachel eventually found herself in a role at a different firm that was just too stressful. So she quit.

Fortunately, while at Allen & Overy, she had been introduced to the benefits of yoga by the firm’s

in-house tutor — and teaching the ancient meditative exercise gave her a new path to follow in life.

According to Rachel and Lewis, Om & Bass was born out of a love for yoga and a passion for dance,

self-discovery and personal liberation. The pair guide the practice together and have taken some years over developing the dynamic chakra yoga sequences.

They said: “The class format has been mindfully developed over time to take the practitioner on a unique journey through the chakras which is challenging, confidence-building and most importantly fun.

“Om & Bass draws upon the discipline and expertise of traditional yoga, yet seamlessly merges it with modern music, invoking the essence of the chakras, starting from the ambient, moving through various genres building up to a soulful ‘drum and bass’ climax, which inspired the name ‘Om & Bass’.”

Less common in traditional yoga, Om & Bass features two teachers, both of whom have yoga and dance experience and qualifications.

Rachel and Lewis added: “Om & Bass can be practised in smaller groups of 30 to 50 people by candlelight, thus encouraging the participants to “feel” their way through this journey without feeling exposed or intimidated. This works in yoga studios or any indoor venue with groups ranging from as little as 30 but up to 150 people or more, depending on the size of the venue.

“However, for the more outgoing and adventurous types, the format works just as well as an outdoor event during the summer months and works brilliantly at any festival or community event.

“The yoga practice itself has a foundation to suit the absolute novice who is looking to try yoga for the first time or just experience something different to more traditional yoga. However, the flow incorporates variations to challenge even the most experienced yogi.

“You can draw from it whatever you need, be it a spiritual experience, fun and fitness, confidence-building, a good dance, or simply meeting like-minded people for a sober night out where you still leave feeling like you’ve really let your hair down. Anyone can come to the Om & Bass events. It is wholly inclusive and no prior practice or knowledge is necessary.”

Early bird tickets for this month’s festival are currently available priced £50 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information on the festival and other Om & Bass events and workshops, visit www.wildhuman.com or www.facebook.com/Om-Bass-Yoga