Balanced exercises in safe and supportive positions

“PILATES focuses on quality movement to stretch and strengthen the whole body,” says Pilates ABC Henley owner, Alyth Yealland.

“Clients are always surprised how effective the small precise movements we use are and how involving mentally and physically.

“We focus on neutral spinal alignment and pelvic stability. We all work hard but still find time to stop and laugh.”

Pilates allows you to take control of your body. It helps you walk taller, handle stress more effectively and breathe more efficiently. It’s also very adaptable, helping raise fitness levels of those less active whilst still challenging the fit.

Private sessions are available for those who prefer individual attention or want to work on specific needs, as well as group matwork sessions. All ages are taught, from five to 80+.

Small classes ensure everyone receives the attention they merit. Benefits also include flexibility, flow of movement, stamina,

co-ordination, balance, vitality, helping lymph drainage. Classes are also held for antenatal and postnatal clients and people suffering with dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Pilates ABC classes run in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. A free group matwork taster is available and beginners are welcome.

