Why choose a talking therapy?

THE support of a close friend is invaluable and discussing an issue can bring the strength and renewed energy to tackle a difficult time, writes Penny Collins.

Talking with a trained counsellor outside our immediate circle, however, allows the freedom to be open about challenging issues and leads to clarity and objectivity. A counsellor wants you to consider what may be best for yourself — and supports you in making changes.

As a counselling therapist with many years’ work both in the public sector and private practice, I am open-minded, warm and empathic.

Life is challenging, at times overwhelming — with painful experiences past and present impacting on our emotions, thoughts and behaviour.

I offer a calm, non-judging space where you can talk freely about anything affecting your wellbeing or preventing you from participating in life as you want.

You share as much as is comfortable at your own pace — relationships, conflict, internal anxieties, your childhood, the impact of significant life changes, worries about unhelpful behaviours, including addictions.

Talking therapy can be supported by the use of role play and representational objects. A session lasts for one hour and costs £45. You lead the journey and I will support you in the way forward.

