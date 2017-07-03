Monday, 03 July 2017

Want to lose weight? Get fit? Try our free bootcamp!

ARE you finally ready to see results from your workout? Have more energy? Lose the extra weight? Want to get fitter? Then look no further than Henley Free Bootcamp’s “24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge”!

The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge is a free four-week challenge and is open to all! (Registration is £12, all classes are free.)

We believe living a healthy active lifestyle should be accessible to all. The classes are designed for all ages, sizes and conditions in a fun, community-driven environment.

The four-week bootcamp challenge includes:

l two fitness assessments

l two body analysis tests (worth £249!)

l 10 fitness sessions offering a great variety ranging from circuits to pairs training

l nutritional information evenings — every Wednesday evening

l one-to-one support with you own personal coach

l an awards night to celebrate our campers’ results!

The 24 FIT Bootcamp Challenge takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7pm to 8pm at Badgemore School, Hop Gardens, Henley, RG9 2HL.

We have bootcamps all over the country — and now its Henley’s turn! Invite all your friends and family — together we are shaping up Henley.

For more information and to see our upcoming events, visit our “Henley Free Bootcamp” Facebook page, email henleybootcamp@
gmail.com or text “HENLEY” to 07904 557269 or 07810 544511.

