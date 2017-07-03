Monday, 03 July 2017

Go 'behind the green door' in Bell Street

I AM the new owner of KuBu Spa — the spa hidden behind the green door in Bell Street — and am front of house to meet and greet you all, writes Caroline Hill.

As a new promotion for July we are extending our half-price Tuesdays to include Thursdays as well, and we will continue our “terrific trio”, which is three treatments for £99.

Our daughter is senior therapist at the spa and has been there for three years.

She has a positive reputation throughout Henley for her eye for fine detail and dedication to the industry. My career involves owning my own gym in Wallingford, picking up this business that went into receivership that was flooded and turning it into the hub of the town, the place to be.

Through injury my path changed and the spa became my next door to open.

We are now looking to extend our treatment packages and have explored the new non-surgical facial, BIOTEC — the new Elemis treatment to hit the industry.

So why not treat yourself or someone special and let me show you how to be professionally treated?

For more information, visit www.kubuspa.com

