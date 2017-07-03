Why see a counselling therapist?

THE support of a close friend is of course invaluable and can bring strength at a difficult time, writes Penny Krinski Collins.

However, talking with a confidential counsellor outside your immediate circle allows you the freedom to be open about painful issues and gives you the space to consider your personal challenges objectively.

I have 27 years’ experience working in both the public sector and private practice and am warm, empathic and unshockable. My aim is to provide safety and support while we explore what is best for your wellbeing.

Life is challenging, at times overwhelming, with painful or new experiences, both past and present, which impact on our thoughts, emotions and behaviour.

I offer a calm, non-judging space where you can talk without worry, explore anything affecting your peace of mind which may prevent you from taking part in life as you want.

You share as much as is comfortable at your own pace: concerns about relationships, conflict, childhood memories, unhelpful behaviours including addictions, your self-image, inner anxieties and overwhelming emotions.

You lead the journey and I will guide you safely and I will support you on the way forward

