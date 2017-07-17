Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

'Helping you achieve the body you want'

'Helping you achieve the body you want'

GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.

Imagine what life would be like without the:

l Double chins

l Floppy underarms

l Bulges where there should be curves

l Folds and flab around your stomach

l Saggy skin on your back

l Lumpy legs.

Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.

It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.

This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.

There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days.

You are in safe and expert hands, with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok.

Male breast reduction is another treatment offered. We are having excellent results.

Eyelid surgery and laser hair removal are also available.

For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call us on 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

Tesco Store Vacancies

Location Henley

Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.tesco.com/careers

 

Quality Manager

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Quality Manager Full-time, Permanent An ...

 

Watch Assembler

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Watch Assembler Full-time, permanent Watch ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33