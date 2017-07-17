'Helping you achieve the body you want'

Wising up to 'pains in the neck'
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck? Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
17/07/2017
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
l Double chins
l Floppy underarms
l Bulges where there should be curves
l Folds and flab around your stomach
l Saggy skin on your back
l Lumpy legs.
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.
It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay.
This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.
There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days.
You are in safe and expert hands, with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok.
Male breast reduction is another treatment offered. We are having excellent results.
Eyelid surgery and laser hair removal are also available.
For more information or to arrange a free consultation, call us on 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Wising up to 'pains in the neck'
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck? Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle ... [more]
Natural therapy tackles stress and energetic blockages
KINESIOLOGY is a natural healing therapy that uses muscle testing to identify imbalances in the ... [more]
“PILATES focuses on quality movement to stretch and strengthen the whole body,” says Pilates ABC ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley
Tesco Express - Goring New Store opening Monday 7th August 2017 Vacancies available apply at www.tesco.com/careers
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Quality Manager Full-time, Permanent An ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. Watch Assembler Full-time, permanent Watch ...