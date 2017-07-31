A simple op can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can
Monday, 31 July 2017
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids.
It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure.
