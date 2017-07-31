Highly qualified surgeon on the doorstep

Professor Ali Ghoz (pictured) is a leading consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon with clinics in London and Reading. He spoke to AMANDA STEWART about his surgical practice

A SPECIALIST in top hip and knee surgery with a particular interest in revision hip and knee surgery, Professor Ali Ghoz also specialises in carpal tunnel release and trigger finger release. He is one of only a handful of surgeons in the country who can offer this computer-aided top-level precision surgery.

You specialise in minimally invasive hip and knee surgery. How does this work?

By basically having the right training first of all, then the right team, the correct technology and the guaranteed support of the manufacturing company I work very closely with.

How does this make you different to other surgeons?

First of all I provide a personalised service that is tailor-made to all my patients’ needs and expectations. This then helps to ensure that there is a higher satisfaction rate with early recovery, shorter rehabilitation and excellent overall outcomes.

What symptoms should patients be experiencing before they contact you?

Pain is a significant factor which can seriously affect the patients’ quality of life. This can be pain during sleep, restriction of sporting activities such as swimming or golf, etc, or through arthritis. Equally, pain may arise from injury, instability in the knee, or mechanical symptoms.

Then what happens?

The patient can either contact me via their GP or contact me via the website or my PA. I have clinics every day in Reading and run an acute knee clinic at the Spire. I also run a young adult knee clinic on a Monday afternoon at the Berkshire Independent. It is easy at these clinics to have an MRI scan and work out a treatment plan.

Do you recommend or have after-care?

Yes, most definitely. I have excellent links with physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres of excellence, including the world-renowned London Orthopaedic Hospital.

You have recently featured in a few articles, not least successfully operating on and saving cleaner Mrs Baxter’s leg. How does that feel?

A high level of satisfaction. This part can be so rewarding. To see a patient walking with no wheelchair — back walking again normally. Potentially saving a limb has to be the most motivating and satisfying reason for this sort of surgery.

Do you revise other surgeons’ complicated cases?

Yes. These can be quite challenging and more demanding. They can require a considerable amount of patience and experience, but the rewards can be double.

Your training has been to the highest standard and now you train others too. Is this something you enjoy?

I do! I have recently trained military surgeons to handle complex cases. Equally, I train registrars to top levels too.

How does the medico-legal side work?

Firstly I receive a legal enquiry via solicitors. I then usually see the patient, examine the evidence — for example reading the patient’s notes — and then I produce a comprehensive legal report based on the clinical assessment. The attention to detail has to be extremely high, as you might imagine.

Do you think the fact this specialist surgery is common in the USA and Europe means it will perhaps be the way forward more generally in the UK?

Yes, new technology can take time to absorb, but I believe that things are heading that way. The trend towards robotic and computer-guided surgery is ever-increasing. It can seriously help provide patients with much more of a predictable results and long-term outcome.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, call Professor Ghoz’s PA Jenni Smith on 07858 327872. Alternatively, contact him at ali@professoralighoz.co.uk