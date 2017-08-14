Learning Pilates can help eliminate joint pain, prevent injury and boost wellbeing

AT Pilates ABC Henley, workouts are suitable for all age groups and levels of activity, whether high or low.

Exercises use all muscle groups and aid clients to become leaner, more poised and more flexible.

Teacher Alyth Yealland says: “Pilates reinforces the bond between mind and muscle which in turn helps clients activate their deep core stability muscles.

“The changes in my clients’ alignment and movement speak for themselves as the terms progress. I am lucky to have such a rewarding job.”

A few slots are still available for the autumn term, book now to secure a place.

Private sessions are also available for those who prefer individual attention or want to work on specific needs. Workouts are suitable for those aged from five to 80 and beyond. Classes are kept small to ensure everyone receives quality attention. Benefits include improved breathing, deep muscle toning, alleviating joint and back pain, boosting sports performance, helping prevent injuries, improved co-ordination and relaxation.

There are also classes for ante and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease and scoliosis.

Sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common.

For more information and to book into a class, call Alyth 07521 699265 or alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk for a free group matwork taster. Beginners are welcome.