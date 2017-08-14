Monday, 14 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Helping to give you back body confidence

Helping to give you back body confidence

GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.

Imagine what life would be like without the:

l Double chins

l Floppy underarms

l Bulges where there should be curves

l Folds and flab around your stomach

l Saggy skin on back

l Lumpy legs

l Male breast reduction

Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.

It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay. This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.

There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days.

You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok and the clinic is reporting excellent results.

The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.

For more information and a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit www.chilternmedical
.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

ICT Technician

Location Moulsford on Thames

IT Technician required for September 2017 or earlier. Moulsford Preparatory School is looking to appoint an ...

 

Activity Services Co-ordinator

Location Henley on Thames

A part-time Activity Services Co-Ordinator is sought by Headway Thames Valley. £11.00 per hour – 15 hours a week We ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33