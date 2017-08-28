Tai chi can help you grow old gracefully

OLD age is generally associated with physical and mental deterioration and the loss of mobility, independence and confidence.

Increasingly, research is providing evidence that tai chi exercise can slow down and counter these tendencies.

Compared with people who practised other forms of exercise, tai chi practitioners were shown to have fewer falls, longer strides and better balance.

Those who practiced tai chi regularly had less of a decline in lung function, according to the American Geriatrics Society.

Tai Chi is the perfect antidote to stress, having been shown to reduce anxiety and to help with depression.

It can also help one to realign posture, strengthen muscles and tendons, improve blood circulation and enhance general flexibility and mobility.

Why not join the millions of people around the world enjoying the benefits of tai chi? In partnership with Oxfordshire County Council’s adult learning service, the Three Treasures School of Tai Chi will be running a class specifically for the over-50s in Henley this autumn.

Classes begin on September 21 and will run weekly on Thursdays from 11.15am to 12.45pm at the YMCA hall in Lawson Road.

Classes are also available in Wallingford and Warborough.

For more information, call tutor Alan Baker on (01491) 200471 or visit www.threetreasurestaiji.co.uk