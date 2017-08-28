Come and learn music with us!

HENLEY Music School (HMS) offers all types of music education.

Individual lessons in any instrument, with free loan of instruments taught by fully insured, checked, kind professional musicians, all immensely successful in their fields.

Their ethos is that any child should have the chance to learn and love music — therefore bursaries are available up to 100 per cent.

Music School Sundays are for any child aged four and upwards, regardless of whether they learn an instrument. Lessons available include music time, mini drums, theory, choir, string ensembles, violin groups, cello club, jazz band, wind band, brass group, flute choir, guitar club, drumming club and recorder club, to name just a few.

The Music School Sundays take place once a month at Shiplake College.

Currently more than 70 children take part.

There are also plenty of performance opportunities including the annual Living Advent Calendar and Henley Youth Festival. Anyone is welcome to come along and try a free session.

HMS also offers in-school clubs, after-school clubs and curriculum support — all free to schools and heavily subsidised, so affordable for all. Current clubs include guitar, recorder, toot, keyboard and ukulele.

HMS is now registering for September.

For more information, visit www.henleymusicschool.co.uk or email HMS’s founding director Laura Reineke at henleymusicschool@hotmail.

co.uk