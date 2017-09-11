Henley barber really enjoys detailed work

Fifty years of dance and drama excellence
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves in ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
11/09/2017
ASHLEY GILES left Gillotts School when he was 16 and undertook a two-year apprenticeship at Kay’s Hair and Beauty Salon in Henley Road, Caversham.
He then moved to the Barber Shop Group in Duke Street, Henley, where he worked for three and a half years and was promoted to assistant manager.
Ashley has now opened his very own barber shop in Henley — based in a trading unit at Henley Self Storage in Newtown Road.
The parking couldn’t be easier as you’ve no need to go into town, avoiding heavy traffic.
Ashley says: “I have a passion for cutting men’s hair because I’m more into detailed work. Our services include men’s barbering and beard trim — we are extremely great value for money!”
Opening times are 9am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am to 7.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
To book an appointment, call Ashley on 07879 557242. For more information, visit www.akgmensgrooming.com
Fifty years of dance and drama excellence
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves in ... [more]
Men benefit just as much from pilates
HAVING welcomed men to her clinic as a sports masseuse, Vanessa Mansergh was happy to be teaching ... [more]
Wising up to 'pains in the neck'
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck? Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)
Location MAIDENHEAD
Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher) Required for January 2018 An exciting opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School ...
Location WALTHAM CROSS
Medlock Electrical Distributors seek a Warehouse Operative We are the largest independent electrical wholesaler in the ...
Office Manager / Trainee Manager / Administration
Location Henley on Thames
Wilkins - Henley - have the following job full-time vacancies. Wilkins (Henley) Ltd is a wholly owned and operated ...