Henley barber really enjoys detailed work

ASHLEY GILES left Gillotts School when he was 16 and undertook a two-year apprenticeship at Kay’s Hair and Beauty Salon in Henley Road, Caversham.

He then moved to the Barber Shop Group in Duke Street, Henley, where he worked for three and a half years and was promoted to assistant manager.

Ashley has now opened his very own barber shop in Henley — based in a trading unit at Henley Self Storage in Newtown Road.

The parking couldn’t be easier as you’ve no need to go into town, avoiding heavy traffic.

Ashley says: “I have a passion for cutting men’s hair because I’m more into detailed work. Our services include men’s barbering and beard trim — we are extremely great value for money!”

Opening times are 9am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9am to 7.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

To book an appointment, call Ashley on 07879 557242. For more information, visit www.akgmensgrooming.com

