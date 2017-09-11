Get your body confidence back

Fifty years of dance and drama excellence
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves in ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
11/09/2017
GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.
Imagine what life would be like without the:
• Double chins
• Floppy underarms
• Bulges where there should be curves
• Folds and flab around your stomach
• Saggy skin on back
• Lumpy legs
• Male breast reduction
Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.
It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay. This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.
There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok and the clinic is reporting excellent results.
The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.
For more information and a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit us online at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)
Location MAIDENHEAD
Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher) Required for January 2018 An exciting opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School ...
Location WALTHAM CROSS
Medlock Electrical Distributors seek a Warehouse Operative We are the largest independent electrical wholesaler in the ...
Office Manager / Trainee Manager / Administration
Location Henley on Thames
Wilkins - Henley - have the following job full-time vacancies. Wilkins (Henley) Ltd is a wholly owned and operated ...