Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Get your body confidence back

Get your body confidence back

GET the body you want with Vaser Lipo fat removal at the Chiltern Medical Clinic.

Imagine what life would be like without the:

Double chins

Floppy underarms

Bulges where there should be curves

Folds and flab around your stomach

Saggy skin on back

Lumpy legs

Male breast reduction

Vaser Liposuction is a minimally invasive method of removing unwanted fat from your body and creating a defined and sculpted area.

It is performed under local anaesthetic without the need for an overnight hospital stay. This procedure is performed at our clinic in Goring.

There is minimal downtime and most patients return to work within a couple of days. You are in safe and expert hands with our very experienced Vaser specialist, Dr J Vlok and the clinic is reporting excellent results.

The Chiltern Medical Clinic is a family-run business which has clinics in Reading and Goring.

For more information and a free consultation, call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989 or visit us online at www.chilternmedical.co.uk

Feeling Good

Looking for a job?

Head of Geography (Maths Teacher)

Location MAIDENHEAD

Head of Geography (and Maths Teacher) Required for January 2018 An exciting opportunity has arisen at St Piran's School ...

 

Warehouse Operative

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors seek a Warehouse Operative We are the largest independent electrical wholesaler in the ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33