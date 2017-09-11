Come on a one-day yoga retreat

Fifty years of dance and drama excellence
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves in ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
JOIN Rebecca Dobson of GetCalmer for a wonderfully restorative one-day yoga retreat set in the beautiful grounds of St Katherine’s, Parmoor, just 15 minutes from Henley.
This mini yoga retreat is open to all levels and gives you a chance to fully immerse yourself for a whole day of yoga.
The day’s yoga sessions will be made up of a morning warm-up, leading to a progressive and deeper practice incorporating pranayama (breathing techniques), yoga poses and savasana (relaxation).
After a nutritious two-course lunch, the afternoon session will be a mixture of restorative and yin yoga, which is a gentler, slower practice with longer-held poses. After a short tea break, the day will end with a session of yoga nidra, which is a deep form of guided relaxation.
You will depart feeling lighter, brighter and rejuvenated!
The retreat will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 9.30am to 4.30pm. All classes, lunch, refreshments and equipment are included.
The cost is £80, with a non-refundable deposit of £40 required to secure your booking. There are limited spaces, so book soon!
For more information, call 07815 615803 or email rebecca@getcalmer.com
