Balanced exercises are safe and supportive

AT Pilates ABC Henley, workouts are suitable for all age groups and levels of activity.

“Whether performed at low or high level, I always notice an improvement in my clients’ posture, flexibility and movement patterns as term progresses,” says owner Alyth Yealland.

“On a personal level, Pilates has changed my life, helping me combat long-term back pain. The desire to aid others is the main reason I trained to teach.”

Pilates reinforces the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles and helps enhance everyday life as well as sports performance.

Positions are safe and supportive and private sessions are available for those who prefer individual attention or want to work on specific needs as well as group matwork sessions.

All ages are taught, from five to over 80.

Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention.

Benefits include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, vitality, helping lymph drainage, and relaxation. Classes are also

held for antenatal and postnatal clients and people suffering with dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease and scoliosis. Sessions are held in

Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common.

A free group matwork taster is available and beginners are welcome.

For more information, or to book into a class, call Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk

Feeling Good

