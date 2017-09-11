Men benefit just as much from pilates

HAVING welcomed men to her clinic as a sports masseuse, Vanessa Mansergh was happy to be teaching mixed classes as a Pilates instructor.

She says: “Men work hard, turn up weekly and often have that competitive edge.

“Contrary to popular belief, Pilates is not yoga or easy and does not require you to be able to touch your toes.

“It will improve your flexibility, increase physical awareness, address chronic pain, and improve strength and performance on the playing field or golf course.

“These are all measurable achievements that regular male students have noticed.”

Vanessa teaches clinical Pilates — not generic — which is often used alongside physiotherapy, osteopathy and chiropractic care.

It focuses on retraining and recruiting the deep stabilising muscles to improve neck, shoulder, back, hip and knee mobility.

There are two class levels — beginners/improvers for those new to pilates or returning to it after a break, which takes place on Wednesdays at 5.30pm, and intermediates for anyone who has mastered the basics and wants more of a challenge, which takes place on Thursdays at 5.30pm.

A FREE 20 minute consultation is available for anyone joining a course to introduce the basics.

For more information, please call Vanessa on 07906 186912 or email vanessa@

completeworxpilates.co.uk