Fifty years of dance and drama excellence

Monday, 11 September 2017
11/09/2017
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years.
We pride ourselves in offering exceptional tuition in all styles of dance, singing and drama.
We hold classes at Gillotts School on a Saturday.
In addition, we have a theatre college, where students follow the Royal Academy of Dance ballet, Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing and London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art syllabi in ballet, tap, modern and drama.
Many pupils have had success on stage in musicals including Matilda, Oliver!, Billy Elliot, Chicago, Mamma Mia! and many others. Film and TV credits include Pirates of the Caribbean, Nanny McPhee, About a Boy, Outnumbered, Life of Riley, Doctor Who and The X Factor.
We are affiliated to a large theatrical agency, giving our pupils the opportunity to perform in films and on television. We concentrate on giving children fun classes, while teaching them excellent technique, leading to twice-yearly stage performances.
We believe that if you learn to dance you should perform and many of our staff are ex-professional dancers themselves.
All prospective pupils are offered a free trial lesson before committing themselves to enrol. For more information, call (01491) 572000 or email info@jgdance.co.uk
