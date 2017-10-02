Stretch classes are the latest addition to our timetable

New at Studio One, Nettlebed

STUDIO One in Nettlebed offers Pilates Matwork, Stretch, Group Reformer, BarreConcept, Ballet Barre, Yoga and private sessions just on the outskirts of Henley.

We have been running from our location just on the outskirts of Nettlebed for 10 years, running two studios with 11 instructors offering a wide variety of classes.

Stretch is our latest addition to the timetable. We have a free trial session available on Friday, September 29, at 11.45am. To book or for more details, please email: sarah@classicpilates.co.uk

We are also offering a free trial with our new BarreConcept instructor Jill on Fridays at 10.30am and Wednesdays at 6.15pm. To book your free session, email sarah@classicpilates.co.uk

Group Reformer Pilates classes at Studio One

We are the first studio to offer Group Reformer classes, with just five people in a class.

You’ll receive hands-on attention in our bespoke studio while experiencing the toning effect of the Pilates Reformer.

The Pilates Reformer is an elegant machine which provides finely tuned exercise resistance, allowing you to work very precisely to develop good movement patterns, increase your core strength and improve flexibility.

For more information about our extensive range of classes, please email info@

studioone.uk.com, call (01491) 641772 or visit www.studioone.uk.com

We also have a small treatment room available to rent.