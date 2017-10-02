Stretch classes are the latest addition to our timetable

A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can
Monday, 02 October 2017
02/10/2017
New at Studio One, Nettlebed
STUDIO One in Nettlebed offers Pilates Matwork, Stretch, Group Reformer, BarreConcept, Ballet Barre, Yoga and private sessions just on the outskirts of Henley.
We have been running from our location just on the outskirts of Nettlebed for 10 years, running two studios with 11 instructors offering a wide variety of classes.
Stretch is our latest addition to the timetable. We have a free trial session available on Friday, September 29, at 11.45am. To book or for more details, please email: sarah@classicpilates.co.uk
We are also offering a free trial with our new BarreConcept instructor Jill on Fridays at 10.30am and Wednesdays at 6.15pm. To book your free session, email sarah@classicpilates.co.uk
Group Reformer Pilates classes at Studio One
We are the first studio to offer Group Reformer classes, with just five people in a class.
You’ll receive hands-on attention in our bespoke studio while experiencing the toning effect of the Pilates Reformer.
The Pilates Reformer is an elegant machine which provides finely tuned exercise resistance, allowing you to work very precisely to develop good movement patterns, increase your core strength and improve flexibility.
For more information about our extensive range of classes, please email info@
studioone.uk.com, call (01491) 641772 or visit www.studioone.uk.com
We also have a small treatment room available to rent.
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...