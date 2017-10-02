A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
02/10/2017
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can make us look and feel tired, adding years to the whole face.
Blepharoplasty is a simple operation to improve hooded upper and baggy lower eyelids.
It is available at the Chiltern Medical Clinic as a day case procedure.
As our patients will tell you, we are quite simply, the very best.
When it comes to your skin, why should you want to settle for less? For advice or to arrange a free consultation, please call 0118 958 2016 or (01491) 873989. Or visit our website at www.chilternmedical.co.uk
A simple operation can take years off
AS we get older, it is common to develop lower eye bags or hooding of the upper eyelid which can ... [more]
Come and take our 'Strictly' challenge
IT’S that time of year again — Strictly is back! With a new judge, the queen of Latin Shirley ... [more]
Gym's opening up a new treatment room
LIFESTYLES Rehab Gym & Performance Centre, based at Howbery Park in Crowmarsh Gifford, is opening a ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
Henley Town council seek a Property Maintenance Officer Full-time - Salary £18,070 - £24,174 (negotiable) We are ...
Music Teacher and Nursery Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
Purchasing & Logistics Leader £30k to £35k dependent on experience Didcot, Oxfordshire An award-winning luxury-brand ...