Run better than ever with Pilates
VANESSA MANSERGH welcomed recreational and professional athletes to her clinic as a sports masseuse ... [more]
Thursday, 28 September 2017
28/09/2017
VANESSA MANSERGH welcomed recreational and professional athletes to her clinic as a sports masseuse — so is happy to teach them pilates too.
For anyone who runs and wants to run faster with ease and without injury getting in their way, regular Pilates will give you a stronger and more stable core, allowing you to run more efficiently uphill and downhill.
It improves balance, body awareness and any postural imbalances, reducing the risk of injury. If you do get injured, Pilates will reduce your recovery time.
Crucially for runners, clinical pilates (not generic) teaches you how to breathe well. The diaphragm is your key respiratory muscle that can become weak from inefficient breathing in the chest and needs to be exercised too. When you fill your lungs properly with oxygen your muscles can work more efficiently. Breathing while running should be automatic and effortless.
Vanessa teaches an intermediate class in Henley on Thursdays at 5.30pm. If you have never tried pilates before, you can have a one to one session at half price to learn the basics before joining the class.
For more information, please call Vanessa on 07906 186912 or email vanessa@
completeworxpilates.co.uk
She can also be found at the Henley Park Run!
Run better than ever with Pilates
VANESSA MANSERGH welcomed recreational and professional athletes to her clinic as a sports masseuse ... [more]
Fifty years of dance and drama excellence
JG DANCE has been established in the Thames Valley for more than 50 years. We pride ourselves in ... [more]
Wising up to 'pains in the neck'
WHEN is a pain in the neck more than a pain in the neck? Typically, neck pain is caused by a muscle ... [more]
Looking for a job?
School Nurse Term-time only starting as soon as possible. Job share applications welcomed We are seeking a competent ...
Fancy releasing your inner Sales and Marketing Powers? Medelinked.com, a leading health tech platform is looking for an ...
Location GORING ON THAMES
The Police Rehabilitation Centre, Flint House, Goring, seek a part-time Registered Nurse. Average 25 hours/week. Salary ...