Run better than ever with Pilates

VANESSA MANSERGH welcomed recreational and professional athletes to her clinic as a sports masseuse — so is happy to teach them pilates too.

For anyone who runs and wants to run faster with ease and without injury getting in their way, regular Pilates will give you a stronger and more stable core, allowing you to run more efficiently uphill and downhill.

It improves balance, body awareness and any postural imbalances, reducing the risk of injury. If you do get injured, Pilates will reduce your recovery time.

Crucially for runners, clinical pilates (not generic) teaches you how to breathe well. The diaphragm is your key respiratory muscle that can become weak from inefficient breathing in the chest and needs to be exercised too. When you fill your lungs properly with oxygen your muscles can work more efficiently. Breathing while running should be automatic and effortless.

