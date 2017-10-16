Gentle, balanced exercises in safe and supportive positions

PILATES ABC Henley workouts are suitable for all ages and levels of activity, whether taken in a group or a private session.

Pilates is an excellent way to gain some quality “you” time, a chance to unwind, to concentrate on yourself and your body for an hour each week and the same time improve your flexibility, muscle tone and posture.

It further helps joint and back pain and makes an excellent antidote after a busy weekend gardening, decorating or partying. We work hard in our classes but we also have fun.

Pilates reinforces the bond between mind and muscle helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles and helps enhance everyday life as well as sports performance.

Positions are safe and supportive. All ages are taught: from five to over 80.

Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention. Benefits include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality, helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Pilates ABC classes take place in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common. Beginners are welcome and a free group matwork taster is available.

For more information, call Alyth on 07521 699265 or email alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk